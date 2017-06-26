Monday 26th June, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Angelo Bissessarsingh’s book, Woodland Shadows–Stories From The Mythology and Folklore of Trinidad and Tobago— became available from Nigel R Khan Booksellers on June 1.
I’ve been writing about Black men and boys a lot.
The body of a 28-year-old single mother was found at her home this morning with gunshot wounds.
Police are now on the scene of the murder in Thompson Street Gasparillo.
The United National Congress (UNC) intends to file a no-confidence motion in House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George following a heated sitting of the Parliament on Friday night which culminated in...
On Thursday, the Caribbean slide plunged to their second loss of the official warm-ups and fifth defeat overall in four weeks, to be without a single win heading into the June 24 to July 23...
A review by Marsha Pearce “The poet John Ashbery once said that once we discover that life cannot be a perpetual orgasm, the best we can expect is a pleasant surprise.
Singer and dancer Jillia Cato’s debut concert, Jillia in Concert, was a mix of original songs and covers chosen to show off the songbird’s range of musical ability.
Today marks one week since the Chance family were ejected from their one-room shack by flood waters brought on by Tropical Storm Bret.
