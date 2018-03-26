Monday 26th March, 2018

Cheating to Win “The leadership group knew about it - I am not proud of what's happened -It's not within the spirit of the game. It was the leadership group's idea,” (Steven Smith).

Why we need sporting heroes It is clear that fans, supporters, fanatics, call it what you want, are attracted to sports and sporting events by big personalities, big names, Heroes!

Hero’s farewell for brave landlord The landlord who was bludgeoned to death as he tried to intervene to save three females from a crazed murderer was given a hero’s send-off yesterday as hundreds gathered in the quiet community of...

Cop under probe in ‘drug’ video A man, who identified himself as the police officer who was featured in a secretly-recorded video allegedly accepting a $100 bribe for the sale of marijuana, is claiming that he thought he was...

Fuad: Name benefits for T&T from US lobbyists The hiring of lobbyists, The Group DC LLC, by the Government “must bear fruit that can be enjoyed by all” citizens of this country, Opposition Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan Dr Fuad...

Rocks found in toilet system Malfunctioning toilets on the lone cargo vessel servicing the domestic route forced passengers to relieve themselves inside and overboard the vessel during nine hours of sailing between T&T....

Mendes returns unopposed as Latt president Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes has been re-elected unopposed as the president of the Law Association of T&T (Latt).

Garcia, Maharaj stand out This series “SPORTLIGHT” is brought to you courtesy Health Net Caribbean Ltd (www.hncl.co.tt).

Nero finishes 89th Tonya Nero yesterday placed 89th in the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain.