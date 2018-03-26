Monday 26th March, 2018

Man charged for Sobo killings More than a week after being arrested, a 38-year-old mason has finally been charged with the quadruple murder which rocked the community of Sobo Village in La Brea, earlier this month.

Cop under probe in ‘drug’ video A man, who identified himself as the police officer who was featured in a secretly-recorded video allegedly accepting a $100 bribe for the sale of marijuana, is claiming that he thought he was...

Inclusive education a ‘political’ football There seems to be a hype in the society at present, and an emphasis on inclusion of children with special needs, as seen by the many workshops being advertised on the subject.

Garcia, Maharaj stand out This series “SPORTLIGHT” is brought to you courtesy Health Net Caribbean Ltd (www.hncl.co.tt).

Bravo hits unbeaten 79 West Indies batsman Darren Bravo in his first innings for Queen’s Park I this season, looked very good, as he scored an unbeaten 79 against Merryboys at St. Anthony’s College in Westmoorings.

Fuad: Name benefits for T&T from US lobbyists The hiring of lobbyists, The Group DC LLC, by the Government “must bear fruit that can be enjoyed by all” citizens of this country, Opposition Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan Dr Fuad...

Time to wake up to technology Burning Glass Technologies in Boston filters data from online job advertisements to classify emerging combinations of skill that hybrid jobs are competing for globally.

UWI principal challenges local food producers UWI St Augustine campus principal Prof Brian Copeland is proposing development of a multi-sectoral alliance to address the country’s food production challenges.