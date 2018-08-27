Monday 27th August, 2018

Taylor opens T&T account with hat-trick A hat-trick by midfielder Kayla Taylor paced T&T’s Senior Women team to a 3-2 victory over Cuba in their opening CONCACAF Caribbean Final Round match at the National Stadium in Kingston on...

Piparo residents fear mud volcano erupts Loud rumblings from Piparo mud volcano following Tuesday’s earthquake have stirred up frightening memories for the survivors of the deadly eruption on February 22, 1997.

Khan shrugs off possible ‘shade’ from Kamla United National Congress MP Fuad Khan has shrugged off some “shade” (criticism) throwing from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to those she claimed didn’t want to work for the party when...

Hinds among T&T match officials active in CONCACAF Match officials from T&T including referees, assistant referees and assessors have been consistently involved in various competitions and events staged in the CONCACAF region in recent weeks...

Streaking Far represents local breeding industry For the first time in many years we are about to witness a race, a prestigious one at that, and the favourite will be a locally bred horse.

Hinds among T&T match officials active in CONCACAF Match officials from T&T including referees, assistant referees and assessors have been consistently involved in various competitions and events staged in the CONCACAF region in recent weeks...

A black hole—Khan Energy Minister Franklin Khan is sending a strong warning that Petrotrin’s current state of affairs has the ability to “bankrupt” the country, as he yesterday described the state oil company as...

Mendez Village crowns All Stars champion team All stars cricket team captured the 2018 Mendez Sports Club Windball Cricket league title after recording a 51-run victory over Family II in the final play at Mendez Village Recreation Ground on...

Maxie breaks down in tears La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie broke down in tears yesterday, as he made his first official public appearance before his constituents at an interfaith service held for him at the La...