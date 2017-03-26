Monday 27th March, 2016

Preserving San Fernando’s heritage Members of the newly launched San Fernando Heritage Trust—the group set up to promote the preservation of San Fernando’s historic sites with a view to generating income for the city—have great...

Companies pay $11m to workers The Industrial Court has ordered several employers to pay their workers almost $11 million in compensation. Most of the cases were for wrongful dismissal.

Tobago toddler drowns in pool Casandra Tobago police are probing the drowning death of a toddler in the village of Roxborough. Dead is two-year-old Chyna Roberts, of Belle Garden.

Soca Warriors back on track Under fire USA-based midfielder Kevin Molino got the lone goal as T&T’s Soca Warriors edged Panama 1-0 to get their 2018 Russia Fifa World Cup Concacaf Final Round Qualifying campaign back on...

Head: Walcott, to me In a recent review of Morning, Paramin (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2016), Walcott’s final published work, I reflected on how difficult it can be to escape Sir Derek’s titanic shadow.

Panyard not getting respect it deserves Head of the Hindu Prachar Kendra, Ravi Ji, says the panyard should be treated as a sacred space.

Legacy—For Derek Walcott with thanks You are not an easy genius to tabulate Counting the stars in a wondrously starry night might be less cumbersome and I should wait