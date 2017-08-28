Monday 28th August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Scores of people who use the facilities at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva are now calling on Sport Minister Darryl Smith to get the Sports Company of T&T (SporTT) to rescind a decision it...
Women in this country deserve to live their lives without fear of sexual assault Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday, as he expressed disgust at the rape and murder of baker Leslie-Ann...
A Tilapia fillet at market price sells for around $18 per pound.
Former tertiary education minister and Member of Parliament for Chaguanas East, Fazal Karim, says through education and knowledge citizens can improve the quality of their lives and break out of...
A 33-year-old casino supervisor and her husband, who are accused of stealing $153,000 from her employer, are expected to appear in court today charged with 50 counts of larceny by trick.
Life is full of risks. There are risks involved in action and in inaction.
Poet, playwright and fiction writer Raymond Ramcharitar will lead a poetry course at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) in September.
T&T’s under-19 cricketers fell to an eight wicket defeat at the hands of Guyana as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional U-19 tournament continued in St Kitts yesterday.
West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard can add Bloem City Blazers to his long list of T20 teams, after he was picked by Bloemfontein as the first overseas marquee player at South Africa’s T20...
