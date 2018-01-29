Monday 29th January, 2018

Pan Trinbago's decision to separate small steel bands from medium and large bands for this year's National Panorama Semi-Finals has been warmly received by pan enthusiasts at the Queen's Park...
In case you missed it.
|
|
Minority shareholder activist and Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) shareholder, Peter Permell is commending "the hard-working men and women of the TTSEC for their role in ensuring the recent...
|
The seventh annual C’est La Vie ultra premium all-inclusive event has been relocated to the Pier 1 Beach Facility in Chaguaramas.
|
The crowd might have been smaller and so too the prize money, but for the 2018 Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) winners Nishard "Nishard M" Mayrhoo and Neval Chatelal, nothing beats the feeling of...
|
Trainer Glenn Mendez, yesterday showed his brilliance when he saddled Trovatore to win the feature in The Caribbean Turf Championship over 1800 meters on the turf track at the Santa Rosa Park,...
|
Four men believed to be associated with the Rasta City Gang have been arrested in connection with the murder of prison officer Devendra Boodooram.
|
Petrotrin Katzenjammers of Tobago kicked off a 20-minute delayed start to Panorama semi-final action at the Queen's Park Savannah under overcast conditions and an already moderate early afternoon...
|
T&T's Semoy Hackett won a bronze in the women's 200 metres at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic in Massachusetts, USA, yesterday.
|
Mexico is the champion of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship which concluded at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night.
|
The famous maxim “you get what you pay for” may hold in most transactions, but not at all times.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online