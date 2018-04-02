Monday 2nd April, 2018

T&T U-15 falls to Guyana Guyana spinners were at the top of their game yesterday as they bowled out T&T for just 73 runs to win their West Indies Regional U-15 match at Windalco, Jamaica by 29 runs.

Dave and family keep camping tradition alive Easter is not only a season for Christians to honour, renew their faith and rejoice, but also a time for citizens to follow other unique Trinidadian traditions.

T&T targets Windwards for victory today T&T U-15 cricketers will dust off their trousers and return to the playing field today, when they meet the Windward Islands at Chedwin Park in Jamaica.

Browne defends Pakistan touring party West Indies’ chairman of selectors Courtney Browne has defended his panel’s decision-making process, stating that “selectors’ judgement is based on sound selection criteria” in light of the...

Public fears being stranded Although the country is now at the height of the Easter season, which is usually one of the busiest and economically viable periods in Tobago, the seabridge woes’ debilitating effects are...

Sarika and family have a good time At Sarika Ramroop's family camp at the Malabar Farms Estate in Manzanilla, children were playing, fishing with rod and net, swimming, and chilling on a raft, while adults were eating a variety of...

MP Gadsby-Dolly: I stand with my constituents When Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, MP for St Ann’s East, whose jurisdiction Las Cuevas falls under was contacted for a comment on some of the villagers’ concerns, she said that she stood with her...

True Talk, No Lie…with a bang The 2018 season of True Talk, No Lie, the open-mic spoken word/musical series, opened at the Big Black Box in Woodbrook last Wednesday with far more of a bang than a whimper and no shortage of...

Chatoor, Zoe, Yorke continue to impress T&T swimmers found themselves lying fourth on the 18-team table after the evening session on day 1 of the 38th edition of the Carifta Swimming Championship taking place in Kingston, Jamaica...