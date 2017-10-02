Monday 2nd October, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
National senior coach Kelvin Williams is currently looking forward to taking his players unto the cricket field and out of the confines of the nets at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva....
Newly-appointed Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein is promising to make a difference in the Senate when he delivers his maiden contribution during the 2017/2018 budget debate.
T&T’s forward Jerrel Britto suffered a medical scare last week while in training with his Honduran club Honduras Progreso after experiencing chest pains and dizzy spells.
Even as Chris Tambu Herbert implored us to “Remember your own thing comes first and charity begins at home” 30 years ago, his praise song to national pride opened by leaving room for loving other...
T&T was blanked by Dominican Republic, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21, in the quarter-finals of the NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship on Friday night at the US Olympic Training Centre in Colorado...
Public Services Association President Watson Duke has been elected as the president of National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) for a four year term.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is now being asked to ensure all tender reports are published, if state agency NIDCO has nothing to hide in the award of a $400 million contract to...
Public Services Association (PSA) President Watson Duke is warning Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley there will be “hell to pay” after today’s budget if public servants are forced to endure higher...
With T&T’s foreign exchange shortage nearing a critical low, the Starlite Group is trying to stimulate economic growth while cutting back on the need for US dollars with the opening of Nova...
