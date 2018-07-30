Monday 30th July, 2018

Former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, says the issues surrounding the inappropriate use of the Judiciary’s letterhead to address a private matter involving Chief Justice Ivor Archie...
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)’s video Jump Caribbean presents a vision of what the Caribbean can look like in 2040.
This National Crime Prevention Programme is just about the last attempt by Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon, and the People’s National Movement Government at making a deep and surgical...
Warm smiles greeted visitors who came in from the rain and ventured into the Les Coteaux Community Centre in Tobago for breakfast last Thursday.
Eight people were arrested by police yesterday after a hand grenade, a full army camouflage uniform and a kilo of marijuana were seized by officers at a home in Valencia.
Olympian Njisane Phillip heaped praises on T&T Cycling Federation (TTCF) technical director Erin Hartwell for the success of the national cycling team on the return of the local men’s cyclists...
Government will dispose of the 22-year-old T&T Express rather than spend an estimated US$7 to $10 million in drydocking services, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.
KINGSTON, JAMAICA—As part of its mission to drive 100 per cent internet penetration in Jamaica, Digicel is connecting communities across Jamaica to the very latest LTE (Long Term Evolution) mobile...
The twin sister of magistrate Carl Quamina was murdered by a gunman who sprayed her body with bullets on Friday night.
Women’s issues, networking and making a difference in communities will continue to be the priorities of the Association of Female Executives of T&T (AFETT) during the 2018/2019 term.
