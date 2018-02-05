Monday 5th February 2018

WE FETEING TODAY SW Promotions holds Addiction 7 Breakfast Party. Venue: SW Limited Compound, 1A Darceuil Lane, Mausica Street, Arima. Time: 4 am.

Questioning the PSC Now that the Police Service Commission is being questioned publicly about how it arrived at its recommendations for the positions of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police, T&T’s...

Prison officers get mental health training Mentally challenged people are being allowed to stay in the prisons because they are being refused by the mental institution.

Valsayn residents use drone in crime fight With crime increasing rapidly in T&T, citizens have had to adopt additional security measures such as alarm systems, surveillance cameras, access control, guard dogs and neighbourhood watch...

Voice a favourite at Calypso Fiesta Reigning Soca Monarch Aaron "Voice" St Louis ignited a fire of love which resonated through Skinner Park yesterday, sending the crowd into a frenzy during his performance at the Calypso Fiesta in...

A time for penance, renewal It is a little over a week before we enter the annual Lenten season and it’s another opportunity for people to make all kinds of resolutions in the hope of turning around their lives to become...

T&T to benefit from FIFA 2.0 strategy T&T is one of various Caribbean countries that stand to benefit from the FIFA Technical Experts Workshop which took place in Doha, Qatar over the past few days, bringing together 75 FIFA...

Cops accidentally shoot fire-fighter during search A fire officer who was reportedly shot by police on Saturday night is now expected to be questioned regarding gun and ammunition possession.