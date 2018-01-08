Monday 8th January, 2018

Forgetting the Federation Last Wednesday the 60th anniversary of the birth of the West Indian Federation passed virtually unnoticed.

Leewards take epic win against Red Force Jason Campbell turned batsman to slam an unbeaten 30 and forge an unbeaten 21-run last wicket stand to give the Leewards Hurricanes a thrilling one-wicket victory over the T&T Red Force at the...

Geriatric care for your dog PART 1



PM vows to fix Pertotrin Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is confident that T&T’s economy will begin showing signs of recovery within 2018.

MSJ pleased with Pres-elect Pleased with Government’s nominee for president, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is hoping that Justice Paula-Mae Weekes restores the public’s confidence in the Office of the President and...

Smart money moves for 2018 “Champagne tastes, but with mauby pocket.” This is a local saying which captures the idea of people with expensive tastes but not enough money to support that kind of lifestyle.

PM: We will overcome the violent few Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night called on the nation to “spare a thought or prayer for individuals and families who have become victims of crime,” stating that the criminals elements...

Billions in arrears paid to public servants Despite Government’s significant decline in revenue they were able to pay billions of dollars in backpay arrears to public servants in the last two years.

Data refineries and algorithms Data are to the eAge what oil was to the last one—a driver of growth. Wells of data have created new politics, infrastructure, economics, businesses and monopolies.