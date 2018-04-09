Monday 9th April, 2018

SPOTT connecting citizens across the globe Our Guardian Angel series: • Every Sunday in your Guardian newspaper • Every Monday in the CNC3 News at 7.40 pm

Diplomatic briefings As the foreign policy conundrum involving this country’s vote at the OAS on the request by Dominica to seek a waiver of its annual fees to the organisation for the years 2018 and 2019 continues to...

Don’t let people’s money, luxurious items burn your eyes An act of honesty has earned a young lady high praise and has gone viral as more people learn about it.

Scotiabank joins forces with govt for OSSCL Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance; Richard Young, chairman of the T&T International Financial Centre, and Stephen Bagnarol, senior vice-president and head, Caribbean South and East of...

Pro League Impact is more than you imagine It is a fact that football generally can open doors and reach out to people who need help most.

Will youth inspire and force change? “I just threw up on international television; it feels so good,” was the reaction of the teenager when, she, like hundreds of thousands of her peers across the US, and a reported 800 protest sites...

Former minister on OAS blunder: PM should request transfer of DPS Former Foreign Affairs Minister Ralph Maraj says the move by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to refer the diplomatic blunder over Dominica matter to Ambassador Christopher Thomas is a confusing one...

Bravo bangs 92n.o. against PowerGen On a day when his brother Dwayne smashed a half century to take Chennai Super Kings to victory in the opening match of the IPL, Darren Bravo was also in good form and smacked an unbeaten 92...

Moruga taxi driver dies in accident A Moruga taxi driver was killed and other people injured during a head on collision near Princes Town yesterday morning.