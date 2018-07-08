Monday 9th July, 2018

Minister of Public Administration Marlene McDonald has been hospitalised once again.
In case you missed it.
Patricia Ghany, who has just been installed as the 15th President of the American Chamber of Commerce of T&T (AmCham TT), says she is humbled by the faith the board has placed in her to lead...
Staff at the University of T&T (UTT) are bracing for more retrenchment notices to be served today.
It was the fast bowlers’ opening bursts—in both innings—that paved way to West Indies beating Bangladesh inside three days, according to captain Jason Holder.
When opposition to Government’s initiatives lacks facts and therefore truth, then such pursuits eventually gain no credits for public enlightenment and the performance of the opposers.
Three principles of the Brighton Declaration on Women and Sport 1994 to which Trinidad and Tobago is a signatory must be addressed in any attempt to level the playing field as it relates to sport...
My name is Kareem Josiah Marcelle, 23. I am the son of Sherma Wilson, radio talk show host and former PNM alderman in the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation.
Why is transformation of the financial, economic, and social sector, as advocated in my column last week, so vitally important?
The process used to select lawyers to become members of this country’s inner bar is “arbitrary and unfair,” Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, the president of the Law Association of T&T has said...
