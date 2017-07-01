Saturday 01st July, 2017

Warner: Why is US Soccer absolved? Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner has told The Times that the Garcia report into corruption around the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bids is “not even worth the paper it has been written on” and...

T&T author wins short story prize A tale of chocolate and terminal illness clinched this year’s Commonwealth Short Story Prize, which was won by Ingrid Persaud from T&T for her story The Sweet Sop.

Get in the right mood Cobalty Isle has a clear edge in an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Newcastle tapeta and recent losses should be recouped if Henry Candy has got the distance right.

T&TVF short $175,000 for CAZOVA champs With T&T Volleyball Federation set to host the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship from Tuesday until next Sunday July 9, the Local Organising Committee (LOC)...

Surrender now The men who murdered Hafeeza Mohammed and Videsh Subar should surrender to police, as there is still chance for them to be reformed.

Pepper spray attack The safety of patients and employees at the San Fernando General Hospital is being questioned after a nurse reportedly assaulted a fellow employee with pepper spray on Thursday.

Karim: Videsh will never see his dream Young Videsh Subar, who was murdered on Wednesday, will never accomplish his dream of working at Petrotrin, retiring at 45 and buying a maxi taxi, UNC MP Fazal Karim has lamented.