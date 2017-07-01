Saturday 01st July, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner has told The Times that the Garcia report into corruption around the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bids is “not even worth the paper it has been written on” and...
A tale of chocolate and terminal illness clinched this year’s Commonwealth Short Story Prize, which was won by Ingrid Persaud from T&T for her story The Sweet Sop.
Cobalty Isle has a clear edge in an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Newcastle tapeta and recent losses should be recouped if Henry Candy has got the distance right.
With T&T Volleyball Federation set to host the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship from Tuesday until next Sunday July 9, the Local Organising Committee (LOC)...
The men who murdered Hafeeza Mohammed and Videsh Subar should surrender to police, as there is still chance for them to be reformed.
The safety of patients and employees at the San Fernando General Hospital is being questioned after a nurse reportedly assaulted a fellow employee with pepper spray on Thursday.
Young Videsh Subar, who was murdered on Wednesday, will never accomplish his dream of working at Petrotrin, retiring at 45 and buying a maxi taxi, UNC MP Fazal Karim has lamented.
