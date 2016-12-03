Saturday 03rd December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Grieving father Robert Figaro yesterday appealed to the woman suspected of killing his only daughter, Jenice Figaro, to surrender to the police.
DHAKA—T&T’s all-rounder Kevon Cooper has found himself in trouble over his action again, after being reported for a suspect bowling action during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.
PH taxi driver Afteba Huggi- ns will appear before a Siparia magistrate today, charged with the rape of a female Special Reserve Police constable.
In a few days citizens wishing to help 13-year-old Jamelia Julien, who is in need of a heart transplant, can do so via donating though a bank account.
Three male security guards attached to the Couva District Health Facility, are being investigated by the Couva Police for assaulting a patient and his wife.
NIKOLI EDWARDS
Vice Chairperson Policy,
Advocacy and Projects
Commonwealth Youth Council
A 25-year-old Sea Lots man, whom police arrested Thursday and released Friday warning him not to return to the area due to death threats against him, was killed yesterday evening.
A bill now before Cabinet proposes to raise the age of marriage for girls to 18 years old.
IAN KEVIN RAMDHANIE
M.SC., PRINCIPAL,
Caribbean Institute for Security
and Public Safety
