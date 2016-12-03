Saturday 03rd December, 2016

Surrender to cops Grieving father Robert Figaro yesterday appealed to the woman suspected of killing his only daughter, Jenice Figaro, to surrender to the police.

Cooper reported for suspect action DHAKA—T&T’s all-rounder Kevon Cooper has found himself in trouble over his action again, after being reported for a suspect bowling action during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

Man charged with rape of SRP in court today PH taxi driver Afteba Huggi- ns will appear before a Siparia magistrate today, charged with the rape of a female Special Reserve Police constable.

Bank account soon for Jamelia’s heart surgery In a few days citizens wishing to help 13-year-old Jamelia Julien, who is in need of a heart transplant, can do so via donating though a bank account.

Hospital security under probe for beating patient Three male security guards attached to the Couva District Health Facility, are being investigated by the Couva Police for assaulting a patient and his wife.

TACKLING HIV/AIDS IN T&T NIKOLI EDWARDS Vice Chairperson Policy, Advocacy and Projects Commonwealth Youth Council

25-year-old man killed in Sea Lots A 25-year-old Sea Lots man, whom police arrested Thursday and released Friday warning him not to return to the area due to death threats against him, was killed yesterday evening.

Protect girls from predatory masculinity A bill now before Cabinet proposes to raise the age of marriage for girls to 18 years old.