Saturday 03rd September, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A 19-year-old Carenage resident became one of T&T’s 308 murder victims, after he was stabbed to death while liming on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, early yesterday morning.
Two teams, Goodwood Tigers and Greenhill Bagatelle FC – walked away with the lion’s share of awards at stake in their respective divisions at the prize distribution function of the 2016 RBC Royal...
The Government and Opposition yesterday agreed that the attack on crime has to be to dealt with at the Parliament level through 16 pieces of legislation.
The Opposition yesterday expressed a willingness to bring back to Parliament the controversial Section 34 act (Administration of Justice) bill to help the Government accelerate cases through the...
Gratzie sticks out like Usain Bolt for an intriguing nine-runner Classified Stakes over the hallowed straight mile of good to firm Ascot this afternoon.
With Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar set to meet on the rising crime scourge T&T is facing, some 308 people had been murdered as of yesterday,...
Shark advocate and environmental activist Marc de Verteuil is making another appeal to the authorities to get serious about protecting local sharks.
As Finance Minister Colm Imbert and his team of technocrats get ready to make the energy price assumptions on which the 2017 budget will be based, they are digesting news that US oil prices fell...
T&T’s glass: half-empty or half-full?
I’ve decided to try my hand at writing short stories which tackle themes usually explored in my column.
