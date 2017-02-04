Saturday 04th February, 2017

FATCA law out for public comment Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on the Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) has now extended an invitation for written comments from the public on the legislation.

Divas star at calypso cabaret Divas Calypso Cabaret International, the country’s only all-female calypso tent, managed by Dr Rudolph Ottley, had an impressive opening night on Wednesday night.

Museum to replace Angelo’s home In the wake of Angelo Bissessarsingh’s death at his Siparia home yesterday, his father Rudolph announced plans to transform the house into a museum dedicated to his son’s work.

Draconian “NO WAY — NO HOW.” That’s how some Muslims groups’ reacted to Government’s proposed tough anti-terrorism legislation revealed by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on Thursday.

Super League is about clubs and communities The formation of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) on December 13, 2016, is arguably the most important development in our football in the last 15 years.

Family asks for public's help to locate missing 15-year-old A 15-year-old girl disappeared from her Piparo home on Monday and her family is asking the public for help to return her home.

Police, Club Sando and Rangers seek Pro Bowl booster tonight The trio of Club Sando, St Ann’s Rangers and Police will all be hoping for a confidence booster ahead of next week’s Digicel Pro Bowl quarterfinals when they conclude their 2016-17 Pro League...

Are You Being Stalked? It’s a good feeling if someone genuinely shows interest in you.

‘Squaw’ to overcome adversity Snow Squaw is drawn worst of all for a fourteen-runner ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, it might prove to be an advantage!