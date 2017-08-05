Saturday 05th August, 2017

Paul welcomes new challenge at Pasaquina Three-time T&T Pro League winner and two-time Caribbean Football Union Club Championship winner Leston Paul is eager to suit up for new club Deportivo Pasaquina of El Salvador.

Finance Minister: No money owed to Permell Finance Minister Colm Imbert has advised that chairman of the Clico Policyholders Group Peter Permell has no contractual relationship with Clico and is owned no money.

Talks on Sandals Resort continue Government is yet to make a decision on who will be financing the Sandals Resort in Tobago, which will be built on the controversial Buccoo Estate, popularly known as No Man’s Land.

First Citizens wary of B’dos operations First Citizens Ltd and its subsidiaries is reporting an increase of one per cent in profit after tax for the nine months ended June 30, 2017.

Crawford, Serrette eye four medals As team T&T athletes get ready for an assault on London World Championships which speeds-off today, two of the sports leading administrators believe that it will be very competitive and the...

GOVT’S CHALLENGE—PUBLIC DEMANDS VS IMF ‘COMMANDS The din and declarations from yesterday’s united labour demonstration in eastern downtown Port-of-Spain were loud enough and large enough to have registered on Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s...

Growth ahead for T&T, ECLAC director T&T’s economy is expected to grow by 0.3 per cent in 2017, according to Deputy Director, Caribbean Region, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Dr.

Special award for top cop Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams will be the first ever male police officer to be recognised by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) for his role in empowering women...