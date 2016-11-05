Saturday 05th November, 2016

Marissa off to hospital Marissa Nelson, the 600-pound woman who cried out for medical help in the T&T Guardian two months ago, was finally admitted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope,...

Break Out time for pianist Hagley at Fiesta Plaza Fusion jazz pianist Adan Hagley will be making his first appearance with his own band, the Adan Hagley Quintet, with a concert titled Break Out.

When is it not sexual harassment? Review by Kevin Baldeosingh Who except a misogynist would criticise laws against sexual harassment and, if they did, wouldn’t all their arguments be absurd?

Family mulls Venezuela visit In the face of reports that his wife may have been spotted in Venezuela, Mark Sookdeo says his family may consider visiting the country to look for Ria themselves.

Local govt battle cries and issues begin And they’re off! Local government battle cries have been in force all week.

Life in jail for deed, bank forgery Yes, fraud crimes in T&T have risen from 2015 to 2016. Last year, it was 592 and from January to September 2016, it is already 659. And, we still have four more months to go.

Jones leaves tongues wagging in MLS Joevin Jones has been one of the most talked about players in the latter part of the ongoing American Major League Soccer (MLS) season as he helped Seattle Sounders not only reach the playoffs but...

Village back for 35th edition of T&T marathon WALTER ALIBEY

Breadology ...chef Wendy Rahamut charts a new culinary path Most people are familiar with Wendy Rahamut’s delicious Caribbean recipes but have never actually tasted her hand.