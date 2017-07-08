Saturday 08th July, 2017

Parents flock for school transfers Despite assurances from Education Min­ister Anthony Garcia that the placement of successful SEA pupils was above board, doz­ens of anxious parents gathered at the Victoria District...

Two JLSC members resign Two retired judges on the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) have resigned, a statement by President's House has said.

Crowley on the double for ‘Hamdan’ Handicaps, jumpers, everything a punter wants, or needs, unfortunately unemployment figures are down and recreational punters will be otherwise occupied, working for a living; also there aren’t...

C&B to meet Progressive in Courts finals Tobago’s C&B United will come up against Progressive in the finals of the Courts Inter-Club tournament after getting past Hermitage Youth Organisation (HYO) in the semi-finals at the National...

Red Force stays local in PCL draft The T&T Red Force stayed local and picked five players from T&T at the 2017 Professional Cricket League (PCL) draft that was held yesterday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

Technology can open doors Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie says the National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Plan will bring sustainable jobs and a strengthened economy,...

No leads in murder 12 months later After one year and no justice, a La Romain mother is calling on the police to solve the murder of her son Mark Kern Richardson who was gunned down during a drive-by shooting at Dottin Street, San...

T&T men win another five-set CAZOVA battle HOST and defending champions Trinidad and Tobago maintained their unbeaten start to the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship with a second 3-2 win at the...