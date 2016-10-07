Saturday 08th October, 2016

Littering a big problem, says ODPM boss Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management CEO Stephen Ramroop yesterday blamed the flooding that occurred in several parts of T&T on climate change, littering and poor infrastructure.

Outrage in killing of protected ocelot Environmentalist Marc de Verteuil is calling on hunters to self-regulate themselves as he says the Government is not doing what is necessary to protect wildlife during the hunting season.

Naps, Pres close gap on Shiva Boys Two-time defending champions Naparima College and Presentation College of San Fernando both picked up important victories to close the gap on leaders Shiva Boys Hindu College to three points when...

Tax evasion and creative accounting The 30 per cent tax imposed on income earners of $1 million and over would discourage entrepreneurs from doing business in T&T, UWI economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon said yesterday.

Bandit shot dead in barbershop robbery An off-duty police officer is now being hailed as a hero by his colleagues after he shot and killed a bandit and is believed to have wounded another, following an attempted robbery at a Diego...

Warrior George aims to play every time United States-based midfielder Kevan George got an opportunity to play a rare full 90 minutes for this country in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Dominican Republic in Scotiabank Caribbean Cup qualifying...

Govt, Opposition Budget drill down fight An indication of how the Parliament atmosphere is likely to continue—at least for the next 10 days—came from House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George on Thursday afternoon.

Probe sale of TTNGL now Probe it, Prime Minister! With that demand yesterday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called on Government to halt the sale of assets of Trinidad and Tobago NGL and First Citizens...