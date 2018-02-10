Saturday 10th February, 2018

The mess that is Carnival Last Wednesday, I along with the rest of the country received a personal touch from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Woman freed of murder after 12 years in jail Minutes after being freed on a murder charge yesterday, Ira Mitchell, who spent 12 years in prison awaiting trial, appealed to the authorities to expedite the court process.

Do the limbo! When the Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury in 1948, the Trinidadian singer Lord Kitchener was among the 492 Caribbean passengers arriving to begin a new life in Britain.

bpTT president: Mexico visit a success Following a recent visit to Altamira, Mexico where bpTT’s Angelin platform is being built, bpTT Regional President Norman Christie has described it as a successful learning experience.

Perreira spins Central to victory over South Central Zone defeated defending champions South Zone by 65 runs in the opening match of the 2018 Shell Interzone series at Syne Village in Penal on Wednesday.

Conquest Bespoke conquers Conquest Bespoke confidently ridden by Prayven Badrie showed his undoubted class, as he ran away impressively with the feature event over 1,600 metres on the good turf track and Santa Rosa Park,...

Get into the ‘Spirit’ of backing a winner Spiritofthegames ticks enough boxes for an each-way bet in the twenty-four runner Betfair (‘Schweppes!’) Handicap over two miles of ‘soft’ Newbury today; four places available, Bridget Andrews...

Carnival “threat” foiled The T&T Police Service yesterday revealed it had disrupted a threat to disrupt Carnival activities mere days before the festival.