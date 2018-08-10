Saturday 11th August, 2018

In case you missed it.
Four-time T&T Pro League winners, San Juan Jabloteh and Club Sando will get the 2018 T&T Pro League season off an running in the feature match of a Super Friday double-header at the Ato...
The National Investment Fund (NIF) has been oversubscribed. This was revealed by Communications Minister Stuart Young at yesterday’s post Cabinet media briefing.
Newly-appointed Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has put forward an offer for the terms and conditions of his contractual agreement with the National Security Ministry.
It will not be the same when dozens of race boats hit the waters next week Saturday for the T&T International Great Race from Trinidad to the sister isle of Tobago.
T&T senior men’s volleyball squad will serve off their quest for a third straight Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) title in the feature match of a double-header in...
T&T’s Under-18 Boys Doubles team of Aiden Carter and Adam Ramkissoon ensured they did not leave the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament in St Lucia without a title.
For the second time in as many weeks, I wish to recall some of the legacy that the late Chief Servant Makandal Daaga left for us in Trinidad and Tobago.
The John O’Brien trained filly Pauseforacoors will be a shortpriced favourite to win tomorrow’s feature event and land a beaver-trick of victories in the process.
