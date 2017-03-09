Saturday 11th March, 2017

Wallace’s Swifts tackles Aiken’s Firebirds in Brisbane One of the fiercest rivalries in netball hits Brisbane on Friday night (7.30 am TT time), with the Queensland Firebirds led by standout Jamaica Romelda Aiken hosting the T&T’s Samantha Wallace...

Health system failed Randoo The public health system failed Spiritual Baptist Archbishop Monica Randoo, who died after there was no one to do a scan at a medical institution she visited, says Sterling Belgrave, a leader in...

TDC to be dissolved The Tourism Development Authority is being dissolved and will be replaced by two separate agencies one with oversight for Tobago and the other for Trinidad and for the first time there are plans...

Does MHTL matter? There is not likely to be much argument with the proposition that the population of this country owes its standard of living to the wealth generated at Point Lisas and in Point Fortin.

Publish and be damned Although the Government’s proposed cyber crime and whistle-blower legislations may pose a threat to press freedom, award winning broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald is urging journalists that no one...

MAN & CHILD: Father, son and close I was lying on the bed reading with my son Kyle, who will be two years old in May, next to me, when he put his face close to mine and said: “Kyle Kijani Baldeosingh loves his Daddy.”

Isn’t it time to get the ‘Message’ Tewafeedj definitely has the beating of six rivals in an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over twelve furlongs of Newcastle tapeta tonight; just a question of this twice-raced Mawatheeq gelding reproducing...