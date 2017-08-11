Saturday 12th August, 2017

Operations ‘shut down’ People’s National Movement councillors and aldermen at the Siparia Regional Corporation are once again calling on chairman Dr Glen Ramadharsingh to step down.

PATT engineer failed Ocean Flower after sea test Major mechanical faults found The Port Authority of T&T’s (PATT) Chief Engineer, Brendon Powder, ruled that the Ocean Flower II may not have been suitable to service the sea bridge between Trinidad and Tobago because of...

Cabrera levels allegations against employers President of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) Vincent Cabrera has raised questions about the number of retrenchments currently taking place in T&T, while also leveling...

TKR looks to get back to winning ways The Trinbago Knight Riders suffered their first loss of the 2017 Hero CPL on Wednesday night, when they went under to the Jamaica Tallawahs by four wickets at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-...

Battle of the Roariors Ralph Z Hallow Your typical dictator of a small country might as well be a mouse for all the notice the world pays, unless two things happen.

Venezuela, T&T gas projects advance Venezuela’s Petroleum Minister Nelson Martínez held a follow-up meeting with Stuart Young, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with whom he evaluated the progress of the gas projects agreed...

We expected his killing Relatives of Lorenzo Mc Leod, who police shot and killed moments after he stole a car Wednesday morning, say they had been expecting his death for almost five years,

Teen stabbed, thrown in river Hours after going outside the Bethel House of God Church to sell produce to help his mother make ends meet, 15-year-old Emmanuel Okeiro’s mutilated body was being fished out a Freeport River.