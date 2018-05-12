Saturday 12th May, 2018

‘Good news’ review, ‘fake news’ rebuttals Even after almost 12 hours of review debate in Parliament’s Lower House from Thursday—until around 2 am yesterday—Finance Minister Colm Imbert was back in the Upper House yesterday.

Public offering of Clico firms coming in June Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday that the debt owed by Clico to Government is finally being settled.

Women beach vball play-offs postponed The top two ranked women’s teams, Phylecia Armstrong and Malika Davidson, and Commonwealth Games participants Abby Blackman and Rheeza Grant will have to wait a few days more before resuming their...

Should we smile? “Do you know how many people are upset that the oil price has gone up? Accusing the Government of wanting to live off the oil price, as if we should apologise for that?

Melanie was a gem Three months after warning gunshots were fired by someone she knew just outside her Petit Valley home, 29-year-old Melanie Jones was executed yesterday morning moments after arriving home.

CAL revenue up 21 per cent State-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has achieved a 21 per cent increase in revenue for the first quarter of the financial year from strong passenger demand and increased cargo business together...

Galleons pump problem minor—Rowley If the Galleon’s Passage ferry has only suffered a faulty water pump problem after travelling 6,000 miles across the Pacific, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he’d be particularly happy if that...

Missing mom, three daughters found safe Veronica Young and her three daughters, who were reported missing on Saturday, have been found by the police and they are safe.

Deyalsingh hopes to make CDAP more accessible Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he has taken a position to Cabinet to “put CDAP drugs in the hands of patients” to give the required relief.