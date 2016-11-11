Saturday 12th November, 2016

T&T lessons from Trump’s triumph He flipped the script with the help of 57 million voters and the US won’t be the same for the next four years.

Police arrest Bulgarian on credit card fraud, card skimming charges Police have arrested a Bulgarian national in connection with credit card fraud and card skimming.

Remove Colm from NTAC, says Remy President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (Fitun) Joseph Remy says he has noted the apology of Finance Minister Colm Imbert but still wants him removed from the National Tripartite...

Containers stuck on port Due to extortion by Haitian port officials, none of the containers of relief items shipped to hurricane-devastated Haiti by NGO Is There Not a Cause (ITNAC) have been cleared as yet and citizens...

Mexico out to end Columbus curse In a remarkable coincidence, the United States has beaten Mexico 2-0 in all four of their World Cup qualifiers in Columbus, Ohio.

Bartlett blasts police President of the San Fernando Business Association (SFBA) Daphne Bartlett said she is concerned that burglars were able to smash a glass window at the Courts, San Fernando, outlet and escape with...

Obama to help Trump succeed WASHINGTON — Barack Obama and Donald Trump put acerbic rows and profound differences aside in a 90-minute transition meeting at the White House yesterday, hoping to quell fears about the health of...

PNM celebrates 60 yrs with calypso Former National Calypso Monarch Cro Cro has made it to the final of the 60th Anniversary Nation Building Calypso Monarch Competition being staged by the People’s National Movement (PNM) on...