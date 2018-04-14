Saturday 14th April, 2018

In case you missed it.
Ian Chinapoo, who is stepping down as Executive Director of the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) at the end of May, is joining Massy Holdings Limited as Group Chief Financial Office.
In the Women’s 200 metres final, Semoy Hackett running from Lane 1 finished seventh in a time of 23.16 seconds and said afterwards,” It was very challenging to run I think I executed an ok race...
San Fernando based vocalist and thespian, Kevin Humphrey will be hosting his first full-length solo concert, titled Fr3sh, tomorrow at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Port-of-Spain.
In the past four years, only 38 cases made against police officers to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further instructions.
Ecstatic over Jereem "The Dream" Richards' gold medal at yesterday’s 200-metre sprint final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, Point Fortin residents are calling on Government to...
After spending almost eight years in prison awaiting trial, nine men from Sea Lots were yesterday freed of murdering a man during a robbery in Cocorite in 2010.
Anibale Fly represents the best time-handicap bet I’ve known this 21st century in the Grand National Handicap Chase over four and a half miles of ‘soft’ Aintree ground today; a replication of his...
Amadi Productions will be holding its annual concert titled Here’s My Heart in two parts: Saturday, April 14 at 8 pm (over 21) and Sunday, April 15, at 5 pm (under 21), at Daaga Auditorium, UWI,...
