Saturday 14th April, 2018

Chinapoo joins Massy Holdings Ian Chinapoo, who is stepping down as Executive Director of the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) at the end of May, is joining Massy Holdings Limited as Group Chief Financial Office.

Hackett, McKnight settle for seventh place In the Women’s 200 metres final, Semoy Hackett running from Lane 1 finished seventh in a time of 23.16 seconds and said afterwards,” It was very challenging to run I think I executed an ok race...

A Fr3sh talent emerges at Government Plaza tomorrow San Fernando based vocalist and thespian, Kevin Humphrey will be hosting his first full-length solo concert, titled Fr3sh, tomorrow at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Port-of-Spain.

PCA: Only 38 cases sent to DPP in 4 years In the past four years, only 38 cases made against police officers to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further instructions.

Richards gives Point golden smile Ecstatic over Jereem "The Dream" Richards' gold medal at yesterday’s 200-metre sprint final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, Point Fortin residents are calling on Government to...

9 freed of murder after 8 years in prison After spending almost eight years in prison awaiting trial, nine men from Sea Lots were yesterday freed of murdering a man during a robbery in Cocorite in 2010.

Anibale to ‘Fly’ and it looks so ‘Promising’ Anibale Fly represents the best time-handicap bet I’ve known this 21st century in the Grand National Handicap Chase over four and a half miles of ‘soft’ Aintree ground today; a replication of his...