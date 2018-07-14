Saturday 14th July, 2018

55 inmates use case fast-track project Fifty-five men on remand for murder, rape and armed robbery yesterday indicated their willingness to plead guilty to their crimes.

Morvant Caledonia hunts Army in FCB semis Morvant Caledonia United and Defence Force, the Immortelle Group winners, will clash in what is expected to be a mouth-watering semifinal encounter at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, from 6...

CoP avoids jail for contempt Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams yesterday avoided a possible jail term in contempt of court proceedings brought against him by a suspended officer.

Tumour crushes lung Twelve-year-old student Krist Deolal always dreamed of becoming a police officer so that nobody could take advantage of his family.

PCA boss urges cops on patrol to obey rule of law Police Complaints Authority (PCA) head David West is warning police officers to obey the rule of law.

Archie: An embarrassmentdere The reluctance of T&T to make the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) its final court of appeal is an embarrassment.

Last medal chance rests with relay team Any chance of T&T winning a medal at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships lies on the performance of the Men’s 4x100 metres relay team today.

3 Sea Lots men freed of murder Three men from Sea Lots were yesterday acquitted of murdering a man during a robbery in Cocorite in 2010.

Alpha Theatrical Dance Company turns 25 The Alpha Theatrical Dance Company (ATDC) , founded by Beverley Ann Ottley in 1993, is hosting its annual dance production Dance 25 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on July 21-22.