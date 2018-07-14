Saturday 14th July, 2018

Fifty-five men on remand for murder, rape and armed robbery yesterday indicated their willingness to plead guilty to their crimes.
In case you missed it.
Morvant Caledonia United and Defence Force, the Immortelle Group winners, will clash in what is expected to be a mouth-watering semifinal encounter at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, from 6...
Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams yesterday avoided a possible jail term in contempt of court proceedings brought against him by a suspended officer.
Twelve-year-old student Krist Deolal always dreamed of becoming a police officer so that nobody could take advantage of his family.
Police Complaints Authority (PCA) head David West is warning police officers to obey the rule of law.
The reluctance of T&T to make the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) its final court of appeal is an embarrassment.
Any chance of T&T winning a medal at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships lies on the performance of the Men’s 4x100 metres relay team today.
Three men from Sea Lots were yesterday acquitted of murdering a man during a robbery in Cocorite in 2010.
The Alpha Theatrical Dance Company (ATDC) , founded by Beverley Ann Ottley in 1993, is hosting its annual dance production Dance 25 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on July 21-22.
A Trinidadian woman has been jailed in the United Kingdom (UK) for defrauding a charity she worked for of in excess of £.75 million.
