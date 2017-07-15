Saturday 15th July, 2017

Man killed while fixing stalled car on highway Trevor Ross took all the necessary precautions to preserve his life and was still killed yesterday morning, after a pick-up truck careened into him as he tried to fix his stalled car on the...

Green light for Life Fund case The United National Congress (UNC) has been given the green light to pursue its lawsuit against the Children’s Life Fund Authority over its refusal to provide funding for treatment of two children...

Ramadhar loses defamation appeal Former Congress of the People (COP) political leader Prakash Ramadhar has lost his appeal against the decision of a High Court judge who ordered him to pay $255,000 in compensation to his...

More support for CNG vehicles NGC CNG Company Limited president Curtis Mohammed says trends are indicating increased private sector support for the initiative to accelerate and expand the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) as...

Penalty if cargo vessel arrives late Chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) Allison Lewis says the Ocean Flower 2, the passenger vessel sourced for the sea bridge, faces a penalty of US$26,500 (TT$185,500) a day...

Jabloteh players, coaches steal Flow spotlight As was expected San Juan Jabloteh was voted as the overall ‘Team of the Year’ when the 2017 end-of-season Flow Youth League awards presentation was held at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium...

Sexual favours for jobs San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello says an investigation will be launched into allegations that members of the Contractors and General Workers’ Trade Union (CGWTU) are demanding sexual favours from...

T&T spinners cripple Jamaicans T&T Under-17s defeated Jamaica by six wickets in their rain affected second round clash of the CWI Regional Under-17 cricket tournament at Gilbert Park last evening.

THE US/CHINA RACE FOR THE CARIBBEAN Some time ago the United States endorsed the Caribbean Third Border Initiative which was essentially a reaffirmation of the commitment of the US in treating the region as a major focus for...