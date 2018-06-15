Saturday 16th June, 2018

Honouring Father of Jazz The title “Father” is often bestowed upon men who have positively influenced the lives of those around them, and are thought of fondly by those they have touched.

Shipbuilders send in ferry proposals Two weeks after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced plans to purchase two new ferries for the seabridge as well as a navy patrol vessel, two of Australia’s largest shipbuilders have submitted...

Brazil to triumph the 2018 FIFA World Cup •Continuing from yesterday’s Group analysis of the 2018 Fifa World Cup which kicked-off in Russia.

Judge recuses self from police negligence case The relatives of three Moruga friends who were executed by police officers in 2011 will have to wait a bit longer for their multi-million dollar negligence claim to be determined.

T&T dancers stun Martinique Founded by the late Beryl Mc Burnie in 1947, the Board and management of The Little Carib Theatre is ensuring that its 70th anniversary is a bumper one.

PM meets security heads Monday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will on Monday meet with heads of all national security agencies at a National Security Council (NSC) meeting to discuss the country’s crime situation.

A child cries out for love Children wanting to be children cannot enjoy their childhood because they are being watched over by men holding guns.

Cabinet fires Dinas from SporTT Former West Indies leg-spinner Dinanath Ramnarine has been removed as chairman of the Sports Company of T&T (SporTT).