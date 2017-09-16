Saturday 16th September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 21-member Windies Under-19 squad for a two-week training camp from December 5 to 20 in Barbados and Antigua:
The West Indies players will walk onto the turf at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the first ODI clash against England, looking to emulate the great performances of previous West Indian teams.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is admitting that A&V Drilling owner Nazim Baksh is his friend.
WALTER ALIBEY
Today the World observes the International Day of Democracy. As we approach T&T’s Republic Day, let us reflect on what democracy means to us.
As of 4 pm yesterday, state-owned oil company Petrotrin was saying that the pre-action protocol letter sent to the company on behalf of A&V Oil and Gas was “receiving Petrotrin’s attention.”...
An injunction preventing acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams from promoting officers to the rank of sergeant will continue.
Two men, including a senior police officer, yesterday assaulted a Guardian Media photographer while he was on official duty in Penal.
Vashti Anderson’s feature film Moko Jumbie will make its Trinidad premiere on September 23 at MovieTowne in a special appearance at the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival.
Crazy is ready for Carnival 2018
