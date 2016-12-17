Saturday 17th December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
One day after he was sworn in as Mayor of Point Fortin, Abdon Mason visited fire officers at the Point Fortin Fire Station and joined their call for a new fire station to be built there.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Brigadier General Rodney Smart, says the country is plagued with falling values and violence against women and children.
The Sangre Grande regional corporation has re-elected Terry Rondon...
Dale Seecharan, the 38-year-old St Helena man held in connection with the death of Shannon Banfield who was released from custody a second time last night.
Police have released the two men they deemed “persons of interest” in the death of Shannon Banfield, however, they are not void of a suspect, rather they are trying to avoid a media circus...
Incumbent chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon retained his title under controversial circumstances yesterday, as the corporation swore in its new executive.
Christmas came early for 51 residents of Matelot, Grand Riviere and St Helena villages who were affected by recent floods and landslides as they received $350,000 worth of stoves, fridges,...
National team defender Aubrey David could be heading back to Costa Rican top flight club Deportivo Saprissa following his loan spell at FC Dallas in American Major League Soccer this past season...
Tobagonians will go to the polls on January 23 to elect a new House of Assembly.
A release from the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the date yesterday.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online