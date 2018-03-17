Saturday 17th March, 2018

Central shooting: man dead, woman hurt A 35-year-old man was killed and his girlfriend shot while they were walking along a road in Enterprise on Wednesday night.

Pollard joins 8,000-run club SHARJAH—Kieron Pollard struck an electrifying 40th half-century and became only the third batsman to pass 8,000 runs in Twenty20s, but the knock was in vain as Multan Sultans went down to...

Seven killed in 24 hours Seven people were killed in less than 24 hours between Thursday night and yesterday evening, taking the murder toll to 117 for the year.

Soldier shot dead in land dispute A soldier was shot dead by his neighbour during an argument which was sparked by a “cut eye”.

3 cops suspended Three police officers from the La Brea Police Station have been suspended pending an investigation into their alleged failure to investigate a domestic violence report filed by murdered teacher...

Bishop’s Centenary ‘A’ rugger girls unbeaten Bishop’s Centenary College ‘A’ made it four wins from as many matches in the 2018 Secondary School Girls Rugby League courtesy a hard fought 5-0 defeat Holy Name Convent (Port-of-Spain) ‘B’ at the...

T&T beach v-ballers in Florida warm-up Reigning national T&T men and women beach volleyball champions, Daneil Williams and Daynte Stewart, and Rheeza Grant and Abby Blackman will continue their 2018 Gold Coast Australia...

We generate value for T&T BPTT has responded to the call by the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for the renegotiation of LNG contracts by saying it is not impossible to align its shareholders’ interest with that of the...