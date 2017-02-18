Saturday 18th February, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Right handed batsman Tariq Mohammed scored a classy unbeaten 75 to take South into the finals of the Shell Under-15 Interzone cricket series, with an eight-wicket thumping of North on Wednesday at...
One of T&T’s top motorbike stuntmen, Naresh “Stunner” Bhawani, and his employee Sterling Joseph were both killed at Bhawani’s businessplace in a drive-by shooting yesterday.
The water supply from the Caroni and other water treatment plants meet World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for drinking water quality and is therefore safe to drink, the Water and Sewerage...
Three schools in the county of Victoria remained closed indefinitely yesterday, leaving hundreds of pupils in limbo.
An Arima mechanic and a Sangre Grande labourer accused of stealing vehicles from the San Fernando district were remanded into custody yesterday to reappear before a magistrate today for bail.
Lead concentration at the Guanapo Landfill was up to 75 times more than the acceptable level when samples collected by the Department of Chemistry at the University of the West Indies, St...
The A Team in Trinidad are not like the fabled mercenaries on television. Although they both have one thing in common, they are crack shots at what they do.
Saxon Flames to burn off seven rivals in the Maiden Stakes over a mile of Newcastle tapeta today, William Muir’s charge was significantly well-backed into second favourite for his debut over seven...
Ian K Ramdhanie, MSc, Principal, CISPS
Mutilating and defacing of the national emblems is strictly prohibited.
