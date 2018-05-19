Saturday 19th May, 2018

A decision to spend Mothers Day with her children turned out badly for Barrackpore mother Kunti Deopersad after a male relative allegedly beat her with a piece of wood.
In case you missed it.
|
|
The Government keeps getting letters from other Governments calling on the State to use T&T taxpayers’ funds to help Clico policyholders in other territories who suffered due to Clico’s 2009...
|
Shelly-Ann Anganoo is serving a sentence for killing a teacher outside of school when she was 18 years old, but yesterday she returned to school to urge pupils to choose peace instead of violence...
|
|
QEDTT invites you to journey with us Down Memory Lane. This year, the charismatic trio of Raymond Edwards, Nigel Floyd and Eddie Cumberbatch will be Remixing the Jam!
|
The headline in another newspaper earlier this week—“Tax Doubles”—was both misleading and sensational.
|
With her grandchildren now terrified of school after alleged beatings at the hands of a teacher, a south grandmother is now calling on the Ministry of Education to remove him from the primary...
|
T&T’s senior women’s volleyballers suffered a 25-12, 25-16, 25-22 loss to host Canada in their Pool A opener of the five-team inaugural NORCECA Women’s Challenge Cup at the Edmonton Expo...
|
Cabinet has instructed the University of T&T to explain to the public the process that was undertaken to arrive at the decision to dismiss staff.
|
University of T&T president Sarim Al Zubaidy has been given a deadline of 3 pm today (Friday) to respond to the trade union representing the retrenched lecturers of the university’s Centre for...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online