Saturday 19th May, 2018

"I was beaten with piece of wood" A decision to spend Mothers Day with her children turned out badly for Barrackpore mother Kunti Deopersad after a male relative allegedly beat her with a piece of wood.

Imbert: Other Govts hounding T&T for money to help Clico policyholders The Government keeps getting letters from other Governments calling on the State to use T&T taxpayers’ funds to help Clico policyholders in other territories who suffered due to Clico’s 2009...

Choose peace over violence Shelly-Ann Anganoo is serving a sentence for killing a teacher outside of school when she was 18 years old, but yesterday she returned to school to urge pupils to choose peace instead of violence...

QED takes journey Down Memory Lane QEDTT invites you to journey with us Down Memory Lane. This year, the charismatic trio of Raymond Edwards, Nigel Floyd and Eddie Cumberbatch will be Remixing the Jam!

A doubles vendor’s reality The headline in another newspaper earlier this week—“Tax Doubles”—was both misleading and sensational.

Grandmom wants probe With her grandchildren now terrified of school after alleged beatings at the hands of a teacher, a south grandmother is now calling on the Ministry of Education to remove him from the primary...

Calypso Spikers fall to Canada in Challenge Cup T&T’s senior women’s volleyballers suffered a 25-12, 25-16, 25-22 loss to host Canada in their Pool A opener of the five-team inaugural NORCECA Women’s Challenge Cup at the Edmonton Expo...

Cabinet instructs UTT to explain dismissal criteria Cabinet has instructed the University of T&T to explain to the public the process that was undertaken to arrive at the decision to dismiss staff.