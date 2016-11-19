Saturday 19th November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Despite the downturn in economy and rise in unemployment, promoters are still expecting Carnival 2017 to be a success.
Former T&T president George Maxwell Richards is alive and well, contrary to an...
When will they return from Venezuela?
Admitting to a past life of crime, Youth Training Centre (YTC) inmate Andre Boodoo says he wants to continue to repent for his behaviour by helping those in need.
Police FC missed a chance to go third on the T&T Football Association National Super League Premier Division table after it was held to a goalless draw by WASA FC in a reschedule match on...
More T&T’s track and field athletes will be taking up athletic scholarships at American universities in January including 2014 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Junior girls Under-20 4x100...
VIJAYAWADA, India, Nov 18, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor returned to form and West Indies Women to their winning ways, as they rolled over India Women by six wickets in the opening Twenty20...
Urging UNC supporters to fling roti in the face of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal vowed to bring down the People’s National Movement (PNM) government by...
Relatives of the five T&T nationals detained in a Venezuelan prison are demanding the dismissal of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses.
