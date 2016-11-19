Saturday 19th November, 2016

T&T’s Whiteman, Roach, De Gannes star at Lock Haven The T&T senior women’s team hockey trio of Stephanie Whiteman, Tamia Roach and Dana-Lee De Gannes had impressive campaigns as Lock Haven University field hockey team racked up a number of...

'They can't be trusted' Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has made a startling revelation of scandalous and wasteful spending amounting to millions of dollars...

Primas targets countrymen Star of the first game for T&T Red Force Roshon Primus will be aiming his gun at his countrymen today, when his team faces Barbados Pride in the second round of the Digicel Regional 4-Day...

New traffic ticket system not a priority, says Rohan Delinquent drivers who routinely rack up traffic tickets may now face suspension of their driving licences under a new scheme being proposed by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Police, WASA draw goalless Police FC missed a chance to go third on the T&T Football Association National Super League Premier Division table after it was held to a goalless draw by WASA FC in a reschedule match on...

Remembering victims of road accidents Tomorrow, families of people killed in traffic accidents will gather at the car park of the Queen's Park Oval from 8 am for the local commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic...

Thieves raid Bhoe’s home While Caroni Central Member of Parliament Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie and his wife slept at their Las Lomas home Thursday morning, thieves made off with the family’s car, cash, Parliament documents...

Alleyne pays off $.7m lawsuit debt Almost one month after television personality Ian Alleyne made a public appeal to fans to assist him in helping with the compensation he was ordered to pay for defaming businessman Shaun Sammy on...

Updated: Cops shoot teen Police shot and killed a 15-year-old boy yesterday which is being described by relatives as...