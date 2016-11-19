Saturday 19th November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The T&T senior women’s team hockey trio of Stephanie Whiteman, Tamia Roach and Dana-Lee De Gannes had impressive campaigns as Lock Haven University field hockey team racked up a number of...
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has made a startling revelation of scandalous and wasteful spending amounting to millions of dollars...
Star of the first game for T&T Red Force Roshon Primus will be aiming his gun at his countrymen today, when his team faces Barbados Pride in the second round of the Digicel Regional 4-Day...
Delinquent drivers who routinely rack up traffic tickets may now face suspension of their driving licences under a new scheme being proposed by the Ministry of Works and Transport.
Police FC missed a chance to go third on the T&T Football Association National Super League Premier Division table after it was held to a goalless draw by WASA FC in a reschedule match on...
Tomorrow, families of people killed in traffic accidents will gather at the car park of the Queen's Park Oval from 8 am for the local commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic...
While Caroni Central Member of Parliament Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie and his wife slept at their Las Lomas home Thursday morning, thieves made off with the family’s car, cash, Parliament documents...
Almost one month after television personality Ian Alleyne made a public appeal to fans to assist him in helping with the compensation he was ordered to pay for defaming businessman Shaun Sammy on...
Special Reserve Police Constable Sean Joseph yesterday was granted $250,000 bail when he reappeared before Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John on two counts of robbery with violence.
