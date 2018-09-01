Saturday 1st September, 2018

The Galleons Passage will make its first sea trial at 6 am today from the Port of Port-of-Spain to Tobago.
The vessel is expected to service the seabridge from next week.
It was impossible for social activist/gospel artiste, Sharon Fraser, and her crew to have packed the programme any more when the Acres of Joy Foundation hosted its first Health Cultural Fair and...
State-owned Petrotrin will foot the bill for the severance of the 1,700 workers who will lose jobs when the company’s refinery section closes in October, board chairman Wilfred Espinet says.
A 26-year-old man from La Horquetta was found dead in the yard of a resident’s home yesterday.
Police said the man was shot multiple times.
Emerging from an era of notorious steelband violence and existing in epoch of youth criminality and violence, there is a beacon of hope for the youth of Siparia and south Trinidad.
On Tuesday 28th, Petrotrin’s chairman likened the company’s ailment to cancer. Patients suffering from a terminal illness (cancer or otherwise) are well advised to plan for their eventual demise...
Four men, charged with the murder of a PH taxi driver in Diego Martin which occurred on August 20, appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Wednesday.
Rain has been pelting down in the tiny island of St Kitts over the past few days and even washed out the St Kitts Patriots versus St Lucia Stars match on Thursday night at Warner Park.
“The anniversary of our independence provides us with another opportunity to reflect on the meaning of citizenship and the value of our national identity.
The ANSA McAL Foundation presented grants to nine organisations and individuals totalling $465,000 on Thursday.
