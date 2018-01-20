Saturday 20th January, 2018

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo showed good form hitting an unbeaten 83 to lead his team Cane Farm into the finals of the UNICOM UWI 2018 T20 tournament, which takes place this evening from 6....
In case you missed it.
|
|
The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) executive will meet today to discuss a proposal put forward by the National League Committee to re-structure the local cricket season.
|
National cricketers Rayad Emrit and Imran Khan are the marquee players in this year’s Trinidad Muslim League (TML) 2018 Premier League windball cricket competition, sponsored by Oasis Water and...
|
Sisters Aleana, 15, and Alissa St Louis, 14, who were reported missing from their Oropune Gardens, Piarco last month, have been found.
|
|
Stakeholders in Tobago say they want more answers on the ferry which the Government has purchased for the seabridge and which the Finance Minister Colm Imbert says will be here in April to add to...
|
A comprehensive live-in boxing camp designed to take local boxers to the Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan 2020 and other international events, has been put in place and the T&T Boxing Association...
|
Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is expected to give a “fulsome” response in writing to the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her request for a meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley...
|
The US$17.4 million catamaran to service the inter-island seabridge is now expected to arrive on our shores from China by the middle of April.
|
The weekend past was just a taste, a tiny morsel actually, of what’s to come for the rest of C2K18.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online