Saturday 20th January, 2018

Cane Farm in UWI final today West Indies batsman Darren Bravo showed good form hitting an unbeaten 83 to lead his team Cane Farm into the finals of the UNICOM UWI 2018 T20 tournament, which takes place this evening from 6....

T&T Cricket Board meets on $$$ crisis The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) executive will meet today to discuss a proposal put forward by the National League Committee to re-structure the local cricket season.

Emrit, Khan marquee players in TML cricket National cricketers Rayad Emrit and Imran Khan are the marquee players in this year’s Trinidad Muslim League (TML) 2018 Premier League windball cricket competition, sponsored by Oasis Water and...

Teen sisters found Sisters Aleana, 15, and Alissa St Louis, 14, who were reported missing from their Oropune Gardens, Piarco last month, have been found.

Tobago stakeholders want more details on new ferry Stakeholders in Tobago say they want more answers on the ferry which the Government has purchased for the seabridge and which the Finance Minister Colm Imbert says will be here in April to add to...

Regional boxing camp to aid development A comprehensive live-in boxing camp designed to take local boxers to the Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan 2020 and other international events, has been put in place and the T&T Boxing Association...

AG to respond to UNC in writing on anti-gang talks Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is expected to give a “fulsome” response in writing to the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her request for a meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley...

New ferry to arrive in April The US$17.4 million catamaran to service the inter-island seabridge is now expected to arrive on our shores from China by the middle of April.