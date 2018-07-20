Saturday 21st July, 2018

Walter Debysingh can land today’s feature event with his one-race filly Nuclear Power.
There is still no resolution on the request by private secondarys schools for a fee increase per students by the Ministry of Education, following half an hour of talks between the schools and a...
Five men, jointly charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, have appeared before a Siparia magistrate to answer to the charges.
There will be payouts to certain workers affected by issues under two previous United National Congress governments.
The recent resignations of prominent CEOs, committee members and professionals in organisations, over alleged misspent monies, ‘blatant lies’ and being ‘rogue entities’, is indeed alarming and of...
No word yet on whether Nidco and the Port Authority have moved closer to securing a crew for the Galleons Passage.
This weekend re-live T&T’s pre-Independence era with the hit production Three Sisters After Chekhov at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain today and tomorrow at...
Marvin Gordon, the head coach of three-time winners and last season’s defeated finalist Defence Force FC, says it is no surprise to him that the Tetron Boys are into the final of the 2018 First...
It was clear in yesterday’s Parliament debate on the appointment of a Police Commissioner, that Monday’s by-election battle fury was still fresh – such were the aggressive, sometimes acrimonious...
