Saturday 21st July, 2018

Strike with Nuclear Power Walter Debysingh can land today’s feature event with his one-race filly Nuclear Power.

Colm asks private schools for more info There is still no resolution on the request by private secondarys schools for a fee increase per students by the Ministry of Education, following half an hour of talks between the schools and a...

Five on gun, ammo charges Five men, jointly charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, have appeared before a Siparia magistrate to answer to the charges.

$22.6m payout to workers fired under UNC govts There will be payouts to certain workers affected by issues under two previous United National Congress governments.

Wanted: A new Professionalism The recent resignations of prominent CEOs, committee members and professionals in organisations, over alleged misspent monies, ‘blatant lies’ and being ‘rogue entities’, is indeed alarming and of...

Tobago stakeholders want gift from Govt: First sailings on Galleons Passage should be free No word yet on whether Nidco and the Port Authority have moved closer to securing a crew for the Galleons Passage.

Three Sisters After Chekhov comes to Napa This weekend re-live T&T’s pre-Independence era with the hit production Three Sisters After Chekhov at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain today and tomorrow at...

Army, Central chase Cup honours Marvin Gordon, the head coach of three-time winners and last season’s defeated finalist Defence Force FC, says it is no surprise to him that the Tetron Boys are into the final of the 2018 First...