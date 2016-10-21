Saturday 22nd October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Jamaal Shabazz, founder and technical director of Morvant Caledonia AIA, says the establishment of the club’s home base at the Morvant Recreation Ground is an accomplishment that will set the...
Traumatised after seeing their father, Adelle Gilbert, shot dead by police, Eli and Elijah Gilbert sat trembling on the steps of their San Fernando home yesterday, while relatives hurled...
LONDON (AP) — Britain has deployed warships to monitor a Russian aircraft carrier group and other vessels Thursday as they sailed through the North Sea and the English Channel reportedly en route...
Tobago “shaming.”
KINGSTON—West Indies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor, says her side lacked intent during the recently concluded five-match One-Day series against England Women, and called on...
Relatives of a five-year-old boy who fell into a river contaminated with crude oil are calling on Petrotrin to take responsibility for the child's accident.
After a three-year hiatus, bandleader Brian Mac Farlane has surprised the Carnival fraternity by returning for a one-time offering for Carnival 2017. The official theme of his presentation for...
Kevin Baldeosingh
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online