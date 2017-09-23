Saturday 23rd September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Think of any popular local artiste and you might see them perform live at Sunday’s One Island The Concert at the Queen’s Park Oval, Elizabeth Street, St Clair, from 1 pm to 1 am.
Police yesterday arrested a suspect in the murder of maxi-taxi driver Kishore Ramdhin and shooting of his 59-year-old wife Taramatie Tambie, who remains warded at hospital in critical condition....
If Dominican nationals enter this country with nowhere to stay, Government will meet its commitment under the United Nations Charter and accept them as refugees, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley...
Nalini Maharaj, President of the Tunapuna Business Chamber said the Chamber has asked the Government to distribute foreign exchange equitably to the business community.
Businessman Sheldon Stephen is assuring telecommunications giant Digicel that they will be paid all outstanding monies owed to them.
I suppose that we are all disappointed over the Soca Warriors ranking of 99th in the FIFA rankings. But many do not know how this low ranking will affect the game generally in T&T.
Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh is calling for a review of the security at all public institutions, following the murder of a 23-year-old Claxton Bay man outside the...
Emaraaty, a much-profiled debutant when fourth (of 15!) to Rum Runner over seven furlongs of a ‘good to soft’ Sandown surface three weeks ago, is forecast favourite for division two of the Novice...
President Anthony Carmona believes 16-year-olds who are better informed and display greater critical analysis should be given the right to vote at elections.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online