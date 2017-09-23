Saturday 23rd September, 2017

One concert to help hurricane victims Think of any popular local artiste and you might see them perform live at Sunday’s One Island The Concert at the Queen’s Park Oval, Elizabeth Street, St Clair, from 1 pm to 1 am.

Suspect in maxi-taxi driver’s murder held Police yesterday arrested a suspect in the murder of maxi-taxi driver Kishore Ramdhin and shooting of his 59-year-old wife Taramatie Tambie, who remains warded at hospital in critical condition....

We won’t turn Dominicans back If Dominican nationals enter this country with nowhere to stay, Government will meet its commitment under the United Nations Charter and accept them as refugees, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley...

Tunapuna Chamber Budget wish: Fix forex distribution Nalini Maharaj, President of the Tunapuna Business Chamber said the Chamber has asked the Government to distribute foreign exchange equitably to the business community.

Businessman, Digicel square off over payments Businessman Sheldon Stephen is assuring telecommunications giant Digicel that they will be paid all outstanding monies owed to them.

99th in FIFA rankings accepted quietly I suppose that we are all disappointed over the Soca Warriors ranking of 99th in the FIFA rankings. But many do not know how this low ranking will affect the game generally in T&T.

Worker shot dead at health centre Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh is calling for a review of the security at all public institutions, following the murder of a 23-year-old Claxton Bay man outside the...

‘Flight’ to yield ‘Capital Emaraaty, a much-profiled debutant when fourth (of 15!) to Rum Runner over seven furlongs of a ‘good to soft’ Sandown surface three weeks ago, is forecast favourite for division two of the Novice...