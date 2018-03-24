Saturday 24th March, 2018

Leaders Alescon Comets will come up against last place PowerGen when the fifth round of matches bowls off the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership Division I this morning.
Members of T&T’s Law Enforcement Agencies, including the T&T Defence Force and the Police Service, are getting ready to undergo an intense training exercise on crisis response next month...
Showdance Kid gets another chance of long-awaited success today in a twelve-runner mile aged handicap on Lingfield polytrack, mount of Chris Lee, outstanding last year when his claim was reduced...
The Longdenville North East Community Council (LNECC) came in for high praise from Operations Manager of the Digicel Foundation, Cindyann Currency who was present to take a look at the progress...
A Venezuelan national was killed by police during an alleged shootout in Diego Martin on Wednesday night.
New land title laws will allow people who’ve been on State land uninterrupted and peacefully for 30 years to have potential claim for a vesting order to request the land be given to them, says...
The silence is deafening these days regarding the the aborted Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the TTFA last week.
A desire to ensure there is change in the standard of officiating in MMA, Sambo, Grappling and other combat sports in T&T, has led Warren Gill to flee from the sport of Jiu Jitsu as a fighter...
Chairman of the T&T Cancer Society George Laquis says his organisation is willing to sign an agreement accepting $1.5 million from the Government but will not forget the $6 million which the...
Although UNC MP Rudy Indarsingh had urged Government MPs all week to share the “light”—as advocated by new President Paula-Mae Weekes—certain areas still needed illumination during yesterday’s...
