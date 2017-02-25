Saturday 25th February, 2017

Appeal Court reserves ruling in Partap’s case The Court of Appeal has reserved its judgment in an appeal by former government minister, Collin Partap, who is seeking to overturn his conviction in 2013 for failing to submit a breathalyser test...

LH Pan Groove cop small band pan title La Horquetta Pan Groove, surged ahead of its closest competitors with a three point lead to take the Conventional Small Bands title at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Thursday night.

Alexander: I’m not guilty Former Beyond the Tape host Inspector Roger Alexander and another police officer, formerly assigned to the Police Service television production, appeared in court yesterday to answer private...

Enjoy Carnival to the full extreme It has arrived; Carnival weekend.

Fya Empress inside St Vincent-born Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd-Reid will be among the finalists competing at Sunday’s National Calypso Monarch final at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

No coach, but Jamaica netballers still training KINGSTON— The Sunshine Girls, the Caribbean’s top-rated side, has been without a head coach since Minneth Reynolds resigned last December.

Gypsy retains extempo crown Former minister of the arts and culture Winston “Gypsy” Peters retained his National Extempo Monarch crown, beating his main rival Phillip “Black Sage” Murray at the National Academy of the...

Don’t get caught in latest trap Do you believe everything that people tell you? No, it depends on who’s saying it. So, you do some kind of mental vetting first.