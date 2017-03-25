Saturday 25th March, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Relatives of murdered woman Sharlene Somai, 23, was sadly disappointed yesterday when they realised that they could not bury her in a wedding dress and have her make up professionally done as her...
Lines at the bank can be like one of those post-carnival comedy shows. There’s always a character pulling for a laugh amid an atmosphere of tension and frustration.
The Kala Kendra held its Holikaa Dahan and Pichakaree Song competition final last Sunday at the Kendra Grounds in Enterprise, with Kamaldai Nisha Ramkissoon winning in the Singer category.
The Board of Film Censors will be charged with reviewing the outdated Cinematograph Act of 1936 and making recommendations for new legislation, which reflects today’s evolved film industry.
A murder is just a murder, but the murder of a police officer is a greater crime than any other.
Reports are that the 16-year-old was killed behind the school in an area accessed through a hole in the fence.
A pregnant woman was killed in a head-on collision in Cunupia on Wednesday night, while three others remained warded in critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope...
Police are on the scene in Gran Couva, where T&TEC workers stumbled across the decomposing body of a man this morning.
The murder of schoolboy Jesse Beephan is not “school related”, Education Minister Anthony Garcia assured yesterday.
The pair are among the best in the world in the shortest format with leg-spinner Badree ranked number three and off-spinner Narine ranked seventh, and Radford said he expected them to be a handful...
