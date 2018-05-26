Saturday 26th May, 2018

SporTT settles $9m in debts The Sports Company of T&T Limited (SporTT) has presented its new Strategic Plan (2018-2023) and audited financial statements (2016 and 2017) to the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and...

Suspect charged for bank worker’s shooting Eleven days after Scotiabank employee Rostan Mahabir was almost killed during a robbery in San Fernando, his alleged attacker, Allister McDavid, appeared in court charged with robbery with...

No storage fees paid for occupation of Kay Donna No rent is being paid at this time for any storing of material at the Kay Donna compound, says Works Minister Rohan Sinanan who has reiterated he has an interest in that parcel of land which the...

Honest Leon wants to become a cop Amputee Virginia Reyes yesterday expressed pride over her grandson Leon’s act of honesty.

Three homes shot-up, all linked to late Sheron Sukhdeo Gun violence stemming from the murder of multi-millionaire car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo escalated with three separate shootings on Thursday and Friday one of which occurred at the palatial fortress...

Llewellyn, Jordan push PoS to title Kianna Llewellyn and Janika Jordan picked up multiple medals in their respective age-groups to help Port-of-Spain dominate the Atlantic National Primary Schools Championships.

Stand for Love The Concert Stand For Love is a fund-raising concert by which all proceeds will assist David “Okee Dokee” Huggins acquire a prosthetic leg.

Villagers pave own road, rather than stage protest When road conditions get deplorable, it is common for people to stage fiery protests to get the relevant authorities to fix it.

New ferry on way to Cuba The Galleons Passage may now be arriving in T&T by end the of June—or thereabouts—since it has to spend four weeks in Cuba undergoing retro-fitting before coming to T&T.