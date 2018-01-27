Saturday 27th January, 2018

Nero runs qualifying marathon in Dubai Tonya Nero always challenges herself and makes good use on those opportunities as she did yesterday in the Dubai Marathon in qualifying for the upcoming Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia...

Moonilal calls on Govt to rescue cricket Dr. Roodal Moonilal who has supported cricket extensively in his community is making a call to the government to rescue the sport which is in dire need of financial assistance.

Court quashes decision to deport Islamic missionaries A High Court judge has quashed a decision by the Immigration Division to deport an Islamic missionary and his wife who have three children who are T&T citizens.

Displaced CNC workers hoping to find jobs abroad Distressed over the shut down of Caribbean Nitrogen Company on Wednesday, several employees said yesterday they are hoping to find employment abroad if they fail to secure a place on the local job...

Protest over UTT’s job cuts Faced with impending retrenchment, staff and students of the University of T&T staged another round of protests ahead of a planned meeting with the Government and UTT’s executives to discuss...

Come back to the table and revisit offer Chairman of the National Gas Company (NGC) Gerry Brooks is urging officials of the Caribbean Nitrogen Company (CNC) to “come back to the table, and look at NGC’s offers which he said “is a fair...

Escaped prisoner recaptured Two months after he escaped from the Arima Magistrates’ Court murder accused Hamilton “Musa” Small was recaptured by officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force.

La Guerre,Mark call for probe into Presidential error Political analyst Prof John La Guerre and Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday called for an investigation as to how a confidential letter sent from the Office of the President to Prime Minister...