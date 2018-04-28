Saturday 28th April, 2018

Joseph, Chase target first win in Cuba T&T’s La Teisha Joseph and Suraya Chase will look to pick up their first match win of the season when the third leg of the Norceca Beach Volleyball Circuit, the Varadero Beach Tournament,...

Stakes are high Although technology is available to detect counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs, it won’t take long for someone to invent technology to defeat it, Cariri CEO Liaquat Ali Shah said yesterday.

The dangers referees face The recent incident which occurred in La Brea seemed to have sent shivers through parents, players, spectators and even the citizens who do not even go to football.

I did nothing untoward Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan yesterday defended himself against claims by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that he (Sinanan) acted “improperly and unethically” by travelling...

Music music everywhere ...at home and abroad Champion in the spotlight

Block and Blue in art How do we relate to the objects around us? Why do we keep some as precious and throw others away?

Workers scamper to safety as fire breaks out in Sando mall Two schools were evacuated, a bank was forced to close and more than 100 mall workers scampered for safety when a fire broke out at Edan Centre in the heart of the city of San Fernando yesterday...

Citizens sabotaging lights at recreation grounds After $342 million dollars was spent to illuminate recreation grounds and parks for citizens to carry out their sporting competitions and exercises, saboteurs are tampering with the electrical...

Pan lovers feast on tasty musical diet Pan lovers turned out in their thousands in Siparia last Saturday for Pan on the Move, hosted hosted along the streets of the townby the Diantoic Pan Institute (DPI), under the direction of former...